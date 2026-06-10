Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR $FUTU Stock Holdings Cut by Amova Asset Management Americas Inc.

Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU - Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,707 shares of the company's stock after selling 35,969 shares during the quarter. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.14% of Futu worth $30,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the first quarter worth $27,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Futu by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company's stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Futu in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000.

Futu Stock Up 0.3%

Futu stock opened at $91.31 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $135.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.28. Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $80.50 and a twelve month high of $202.53. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.40.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($2.12). The business had revenue of $694.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.35 million. Futu had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 41.87%. Equities analysts anticipate that Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Futu Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. Futu's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Futu from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $87.00 target price (down from $300.00) on shares of Futu in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $170.50 price objective on shares of Futu in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Futu from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Futu from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $102.13 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Futu presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $162.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Futu

Futu News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Futu this week:

Positive Sentiment: Barclays reiterated a Buy rating on Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU), which may help support sentiment despite the broader negative news flow. Futu Holdings (FUTU) Receives a Buy from Barclays

Barclays reiterated a rating on Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU), which may help support sentiment despite the broader negative news flow. Neutral Sentiment: Short interest in Futu rose sharply in May, showing that bearish bets increased materially; while not a direct catalyst, it signals growing skepticism and can add volatility.

Short interest in Futu rose sharply in May, showing that bearish bets increased materially; while not a direct catalyst, it signals growing skepticism and can add volatility. Negative Sentiment: Japan’s watchdog reportedly seeks penalties against Futu’s Moomoo unit, adding a fresh regulatory overhang and heightening investor concern about operations in a key market. Japan Watchdog Seeks Penalties Against Futu’s Moomoo Unit

Japan’s watchdog reportedly seeks penalties against Futu’s Moomoo unit, adding a fresh regulatory overhang and heightening investor concern about operations in a key market. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms, including Rosen, Kirby McInerney, Kahn Swick & Foti, and Schall, announced securities investigations tied to alleged misleading business information, increasing litigation risk for Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU). Futu Investor News: If You Have Suffered Losses in Futu Holdings Limited NASDAQ: FUTU ...

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Ltd. is a technology-driven brokerage and wealth management company that provides online brokerage services, market data, and investment tools to retail and institutional clients. Headquartered in Hong Kong and listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker FUTU, the company operates digital trading platforms that combine order execution, real-time quotes, news, and research tools to serve active investors and wealth management customers.

The firm's product suite includes brokerage access to equities, exchange-traded funds and derivatives across major markets, margin financing, initial public offering (IPO) subscription services, wealth management products and discretionary investment solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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