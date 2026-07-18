Future Fund LLC Acquires 33,051 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. $KTOS

Future Fund LLC boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS - Free Report) by 182.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,136 shares of the aerospace company's stock after buying an additional 33,051 shares during the quarter. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions makes up 1.3% of Future Fund LLC's holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Future Fund LLC's holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $3,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KTOS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,446,230 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $337,565,000 after acquiring an additional 148,622 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,311,095 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $251,345,000 after purchasing an additional 124,607 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,046,194 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $278,331,000 after purchasing an additional 209,189 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,072,700 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $189,383,000 after purchasing an additional 247,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7,701.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,593,549 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $120,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company's stock.

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Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Down 2.0%

NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $46.03 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $45.58 and a one year high of $134.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 270.76 and a beta of 1.07. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $54.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.76.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $345.00 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The company's revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Clear Str upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $101.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $86,895.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 64,447 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,733,414.71. The trade was a 2.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total value of $338,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 302,126 shares in the company, valued at $14,613,834.62. This trade represents a 2.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 148,036 shares of company stock valued at $8,455,857 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc NASDAQ: KTOS is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.

In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.

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