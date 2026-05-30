Future Fund LLC Cuts Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Future Fund LLC lessened its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,810 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 4,961 shares during the period. Future Fund LLC's holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1,131.9% in the 4th quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 3,548 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $440,000. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 803,983 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $101,205,000 after purchasing an additional 17,762 shares in the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,332,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 467,554 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $58,856,000 after purchasing an additional 20,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DELL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $270.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised Dell Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $421.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DELL

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Richard Troy Sharp sold 1,538 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.26, for a total value of $229,561.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,030 shares in the company, valued at $1,198,557.80. This trade represents a 16.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Alan Kennedy sold 19,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $3,559,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 183,097 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,420,695.41. This represents a 9.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 3,571,688 shares of company stock valued at $576,654,105 over the last 90 days. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Dell Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Dell Technologies Stock Up 32.8%

Dell Technologies stock opened at $420.96 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $216.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.38. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.38 and a twelve month high of $429.15. The company has a market cap of $271.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.99.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.04 by $1.82. The firm had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 324.36%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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