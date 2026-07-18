Future Fund LLC Grows Stock Holdings in InterDigital, Inc. $IDCC

Future Fund LLC raised its holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC - Free Report) by 51.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,146 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the period. InterDigital accounts for about 1.3% of Future Fund LLC's holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Future Fund LLC's holdings in InterDigital were worth $3,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in InterDigital by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,222,111 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $707,477,000 after purchasing an additional 854,845 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in InterDigital by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 787,546 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $251,250,000 after buying an additional 123,686 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in InterDigital by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 450,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $143,546,000 after buying an additional 89,647 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 417,639 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $132,973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital during the 4th quarter worth about $128,918,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings cut shares of InterDigital from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, InterDigital currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $416.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on InterDigital

Insider Activity at InterDigital

In other InterDigital news, Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,735 shares in the company, valued at $3,520,500. The trade was a 3.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director John A. Kritzmacher sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $100,973.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,525,553.76. The trade was a 2.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 5,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,654,159 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company's stock.

InterDigital Price Performance

Shares of InterDigital stock opened at $260.45 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $270.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.52. InterDigital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $213.06 and a twelve month high of $412.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.42.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.03. InterDigital had a return on equity of 35.25% and a net margin of 44.20%.The company had revenue of $205.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. InterDigital has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.410-1.600 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.740-11.840 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. InterDigital's payout ratio is 26.37%.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc is a mobile and video technology research and development company that designs and licenses wireless communications and video compression innovations. Its patent portfolio encompasses key standards across 3G, 4G LTE and 5G wireless networks, as well as video and multimedia technologies. By focusing on fundamental technology creation rather than device manufacturing, InterDigital delivers core intellectual property to smartphone manufacturers, chipset vendors and telecommunications operators worldwide.

The company's principal services include patent licensing, technology evaluation and consulting.

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