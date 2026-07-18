Future Fund LLC Has $2.82 Million Stock Position in GeneDx Holdings Corp. $WGS

Future Fund LLC raised its holdings in shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS - Free Report) by 264.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,871 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 31,818 shares during the quarter. Future Fund LLC owned approximately 0.15% of GeneDx worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WGS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in GeneDx during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GeneDx in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GeneDx in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in GeneDx during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in GeneDx by 248.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 293 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other GeneDx news, Director Keith A. Meister bought 533,758 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.86 per share, for a total transaction of $20,208,077.88. Following the purchase, the director owned 3,761,908 shares of the company's stock, valued at $142,425,836.88. The trade was a 16.53% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Casdin Capital, Llc bought 185,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.60 per share, for a total transaction of $7,881,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,367,164 shares in the company, valued at $143,441,186.40. The trade was a 5.81% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,256,420 shares of company stock worth $93,144,340 and have sold 21,699 shares worth $1,295,646. 25.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on WGS. BTIG Research dropped their target price on GeneDx from $170.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of GeneDx in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings lowered GeneDx from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $74.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of GeneDx in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded GeneDx from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GeneDx currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $87.43.

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Key GeneDx News

Here are the key news stories impacting GeneDx this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Several firms, including Kahn Swick & Foti, Faruqi & Faruqi, Rosen, Hagens Berman, Robbins Geller, and others, reminded investors that the deadline to seek lead-plaintiff status in the GeneDx securities class action is August 3, 2026. Article Title

Several firms, including Kahn Swick & Foti, Faruqi & Faruqi, Rosen, Hagens Berman, Robbins Geller, and others, reminded investors that the deadline to seek lead-plaintiff status in the GeneDx securities class action is August 3, 2026. Neutral Sentiment: Hagens Berman said it is investigating allegations that GeneDx and executives misled investors about the Fabric Genomics acquisition and expected synergies, citing the company’s sharp stock decline after its Q1 2026 results and a $31.2 million impairment charge. Article Title

Hagens Berman said it is investigating allegations that GeneDx and executives misled investors about the Fabric Genomics acquisition and expected synergies, citing the company’s sharp stock decline after its Q1 2026 results and a $31.2 million impairment charge. Neutral Sentiment: GeneDx also announced it will report second-quarter 2026 financial results on August 3, giving investors a near-term catalyst for the stock beyond the litigation headlines. Article Title

GeneDx Stock Performance

Shares of WGS opened at $63.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -23.69 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.56 and a 200-day moving average of $74.83. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $32.21 and a one year high of $170.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.22). GeneDx had a negative net margin of 17.58% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $102.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

About GeneDx

GeneDx is a clinical diagnostics company specializing in comprehensive genetic and genomic testing for rare and inherited disorders. The company offers a broad portfolio of assays, including targeted gene panels, whole exome sequencing, whole genome sequencing and chromosomal microarray analysis. GeneDx's laboratory services support the diagnosis of a wide range of conditions—from rare pediatric diseases and hereditary cancer syndromes to neuromuscular and metabolic disorders—by providing clinicians with detailed variant interpretation and reporting.

Founded in 2000 and based in Gaithersburg, Maryland, GeneDx was established with the aim of accelerating the translation of genomic discoveries into clinical care.

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