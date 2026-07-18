Future Fund LLC Has $4.14 Million Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. $TTEK

Future Fund LLC grew its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK - Free Report) by 54.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,347 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 48,535 shares during the period. Tetra Tech comprises about 1.5% of Future Fund LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Future Fund LLC owned 0.05% of Tetra Tech worth $4,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kera Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 11,532 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Tetra Tech by 18.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,697 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Tetra Tech by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,432,005 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $43,132,000 after buying an additional 36,966 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 21.3% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,350 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 70.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 15,928 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Tetra Tech

In other news, Director Jeffrey R. Feeler bought 1,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.41 per share, with a total value of $50,179.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,179. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

Tetra Tech Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $31.59 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.81 and a 12-month high of $43.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 8.58%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Tetra Tech has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.580 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.38-0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech's previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Tetra Tech's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTEK. Wall Street Zen lowered Tetra Tech from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price target on Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Tetra Tech from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $39.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc is a leading provider of consulting and engineering services with a focus on water, environment, infrastructure, resource management and energy sectors. Headquartered in Pasadena, California, the company delivers end-to-end solutions that encompass planning, design, engineering, program management and construction management. Tetra Tech's multidisciplinary teams integrate science, technology and advisory services to address complex challenges in areas such as water resources, environmental remediation, sustainable infrastructure and renewable energy.

The company's core offerings include environmental assessments and cleanup, water treatment and reuse, coastal and marine engineering, climate resilience planning, and engineering design for transportation and built environments.

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