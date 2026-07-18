Future Fund LLC Invests $3.69 Million in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. $NCLH

Future Fund LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 197,575 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,695,000. Norwegian Cruise Line makes up 1.3% of Future Fund LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter worth $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NCLH shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $21.65.

View Our Latest Report on NCLH

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE:NCLH opened at $19.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.53 and a 12 month high of $27.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.25.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 5.66%.The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.380 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.790 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Norwegian Cruise Line

In other news, Director Stephen G. Pagliuca acquired 695,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $12,621,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 703,912 shares in the company, valued at $12,783,041.92. This trade represents a 7,798.47% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Chidsey bought 153,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.37 per share, with a total value of $2,504,610.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,139,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,660,817.80. This trade represents a 15.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,592,467 shares of company stock valued at $28,493,204. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NYSE: NCLH is a global cruise operator offering a portfolio of premium brands that includes Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. The company provides sea voyages and related onboard services such as dining, entertainment, shore excursions and destination experiences. Its fleet of modern vessels sails to more than 400 destinations across all seven continents, serving leisure travelers with itineraries ranging from short Caribbean getaways to extended world voyages.

Founded in 1966 by Knut Kloster and Ted Arison, the company pioneered the concept of “Freestyle Cruising,” which allows passengers greater flexibility in dining schedules, entertainment choices and onboard activities.

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