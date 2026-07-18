Future Fund LLC Purchases 2,313 Shares of Dave Inc. $DAVE

Future Fund LLC increased its position in shares of Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE - Free Report) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,593 shares of the fintech company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Future Fund LLC owned about 0.09% of Dave worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthCollab LLC bought a new stake in Dave during the second quarter worth $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Dave in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dave by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 153 shares of the fintech company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dave during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dave by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the fintech company's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 18.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on Dave from $345.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Evercore began coverage on shares of Dave in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on shares of Dave from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Dave from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Dave from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Dave has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $379.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Dave

Dave Price Performance

Dave stock opened at $440.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $310.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.10. Dave Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.21 and a 12 month high of $455.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 3.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The fintech company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. Dave had a return on equity of 77.70% and a net margin of 37.22%.The company had revenue of $158.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $153.67 million. Dave has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.250-16.750 EPS. Analysts expect that Dave Inc. will post 15.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Dave

In other news, Director Dan Preston sold 275 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.65, for a total transaction of $68,103.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,466 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,353,654.90. This trade represents a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Wilk sold 8,474 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.05, for a total transaction of $2,330,773.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 299,950 shares of the company's stock, valued at $82,501,247.50. The trade was a 2.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 28.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dave

Dave, Inc is a Los Angeles–based financial technology company founded in 2016 by Jason Wilk and John Wolanin. The company offers a subscription-based mobile app designed to help consumers avoid overdraft fees, manage their budgets and track expenses. Through its platform, members receive low-balance alerts, expense categorization and cash-advance capabilities tied to upcoming deposits.

At the core of Dave's offering is fee-free overdraft protection: eligible users can request small, interest-free advances up to a preset limit, typically repaid on their next paycheck or deposit.

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