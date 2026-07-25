GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Buys Shares of 424,283 IHS Holding Limited $IHS

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in IHS Holding Limited (NYSE:IHS - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 424,283 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,492,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned 0.13% of IHS at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IHS in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IHS in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in IHS by 545.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,704 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in IHS during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IHS during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 17.54% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of IHS from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $8.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IHS

IHS Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE IHS opened at $8.24 on Friday. IHS Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $8.95. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $8.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.73.

IHS (NYSE:IHS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $415.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.16 million. IHS had a negative return on equity of 1,351.44% and a net margin of 10.74%.

IHS Company Profile

IHS Inc develops source of information, insight and analytics in different areas of business. The Company's segments include Resources, Transportation and Consolidated Markets & Solutions. The Company's Resources segment includes its Energy and Chemicals product offerings. Its Transportation segment includes its Automotive; Maritime & Trade, and Aerospace, Defense & Security product offerings. Its Consolidated Markets & Solutions segment includes its Product Design; Technology, Media & Telecom, and Economics & Country Risk product offerings.

Further Reading

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