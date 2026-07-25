Go Pro
→ The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Buys Shares of 424,283 IHS Holding Limited $IHS

Written by MarketBeat
July 25, 2026
IHS logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. disclosed a new first-quarter position in IHS Holding Limited, buying 424,283 shares worth about $3.49 million. The stake represented 0.13% of the company.
  • Institutional interest in IHS remains limited but active, with several other hedge funds and asset managers also adding small positions. Overall, institutional investors hold 17.54% of the stock.
  • Wall Street sentiment is cautious: analysts currently have an average Hold rating with a consensus price target of $8.38. IHS also recently reported earnings that missed expectations, posting $0.20 EPS versus the $0.32 estimate.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in IHS Holding Limited (NYSE:IHS - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 424,283 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,492,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned 0.13% of IHS at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IHS in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IHS in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in IHS by 545.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,704 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in IHS during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IHS during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 17.54% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of IHS from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $8.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IHS

IHS Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE IHS opened at $8.24 on Friday. IHS Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $8.95. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $8.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.73.

IHS (NYSE:IHS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $415.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.16 million. IHS had a negative return on equity of 1,351.44% and a net margin of 10.74%.

IHS Company Profile

(Free Report)

IHS Inc develops source of information, insight and analytics in different areas of business. The Company's segments include Resources, Transportation and Consolidated Markets & Solutions. The Company's Resources segment includes its Energy and Chemicals product offerings. Its Transportation segment includes its Automotive; Maritime & Trade, and Aerospace, Defense & Security product offerings. Its Consolidated Markets & Solutions segment includes its Product Design; Technology, Media & Telecom, and Economics & Country Risk product offerings.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for IHS (NYSE:IHS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in IHS Right Now?

Before you consider IHS, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and IHS wasn't on the list.

While IHS currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 Cover
The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026

Discover the 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 and secure reliable income in uncertain markets. Download the report now to identify top dividend payers and avoid common yield traps.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Your $29.97 book is free today
Your $29.97 book is free today
From Profits Run (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
tc pixel
America Is Following in Greece's Footsteps
America Is Following in Greece's Footsteps
From Decentralized Masters (Ad)
Netflix May Be Cheap Enough to Tempt Buyers After Earnings Drop
Netflix May Be Cheap Enough to Tempt Buyers After Earnings Drop
By Chris Markoch | July 18, 2026
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
By Nathan Reiff | July 23, 2026

Recent Videos

A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines