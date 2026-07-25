GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Purchases 510,340 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD - Free Report) by 122.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 928,190 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 510,340 shares during the period. Warner Bros. Discovery accounts for about 3.8% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.'s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.'s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $25,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSquared Asset Management AG boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.9% in the first quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG now owns 1,663,164 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,670,000 after acquiring an additional 122,288 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 30,392 shares of the company's stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 17.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,998,709 shares of the company's stock valued at $137,265,000 after purchasing an additional 738,783 shares during the period. DLD Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 66.1% in the first quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 28,400 shares of the company's stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter worth about $275,000. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on WBD. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Guggenheim restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Seaport Research Partners raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $27.04.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WBD

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 0.7%

WBD stock opened at $25.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $26.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.39. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.61 billion, a PE ratio of -36.81 and a beta of 1.54.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($1.07). The company had revenue of $8.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.89 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 4.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.77%. The firm's revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

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About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery NASDAQ: WBD is a global media and entertainment company formed when WarnerMedia and Discovery, Inc combined their businesses in 2022. Headquartered in New York City, the company assembles a broad portfolio of film and television production, linear and cable networks, streaming services and consumer distribution operations. Its assets span well-known studio brands, premium scripted and unscripted programming, news and factual entertainment, and licensed franchise properties.

The company's core activities include film and television production and distribution through units such as Warner Bros.

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