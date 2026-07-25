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GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Takes $9.80 Million Position in OneStream, Inc. $OS

Written by MarketBeat
July 25, 2026
OneStream logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in OneStream during the first quarter, purchasing 408,372 shares valued at about $9.8 million. The position makes up roughly 1.5% of the firm’s holdings.
  • As of the latest filing, GABELLI & Co owned about 0.17% of OneStream. The article also notes that several other institutions, including Capricorn Fund Managers and SG Americas Securities, have recently added positions in the stock.
  • OneStream shares opened at $24.00, with a 52-week range of $16.51 to $29.66. The company has a market value of about $5.9 billion and offers cloud-based corporate performance management software.
  • Five stocks we like better than OneStream.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in OneStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 408,372 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,801,000. OneStream accounts for approximately 1.5% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.'s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned approximately 0.17% of OneStream as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of OneStream during the 4th quarter valued at $6,984,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneStream during the 4th quarter worth $5,051,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of OneStream by 299.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,843 shares of the company's stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 82,329 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of OneStream by 2,443.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,609 shares of the company's stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 55,344 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in OneStream by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 268,054 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 127,778 shares in the last quarter.

OneStream Price Performance

OS opened at $24.00 on Friday. OneStream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $29.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.71 and a beta of 1.99.

OneStream Profile

(Free Report)

OneStream Software, Inc NASDAQ: OS is a software company specializing in unified Corporate Performance Management (CPM) solutions. The company's flagship OneStream XF platform consolidates financial data, budgeting and forecasting, reporting and analytics into a single, extensible cloud solution. By replacing legacy CPM applications and manual, spreadsheet-driven processes, OneStream enables organizations to streamline financial close, improve data accuracy and accelerate decision-making across the finance function.

Built on a single codebase, the OneStream XF platform offers a marketplace of prebuilt financial applications and reporting templates that can be deployed on demand.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for OneStream (NASDAQ:OS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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