GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Takes $9.80 Million Position in OneStream, Inc. $OS

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in OneStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 408,372 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,801,000. OneStream accounts for approximately 1.5% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.'s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned approximately 0.17% of OneStream as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of OneStream during the 4th quarter valued at $6,984,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneStream during the 4th quarter worth $5,051,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of OneStream by 299.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,843 shares of the company's stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 82,329 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of OneStream by 2,443.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,609 shares of the company's stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 55,344 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in OneStream by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 268,054 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 127,778 shares in the last quarter.

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OneStream Price Performance

OS opened at $24.00 on Friday. OneStream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $29.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.71 and a beta of 1.99.

OneStream Profile

OneStream Software, Inc NASDAQ: OS is a software company specializing in unified Corporate Performance Management (CPM) solutions. The company's flagship OneStream XF platform consolidates financial data, budgeting and forecasting, reporting and analytics into a single, extensible cloud solution. By replacing legacy CPM applications and manual, spreadsheet-driven processes, OneStream enables organizations to streamline financial close, improve data accuracy and accelerate decision-making across the finance function.

Built on a single codebase, the OneStream XF platform offers a marketplace of prebuilt financial applications and reporting templates that can be deployed on demand.

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