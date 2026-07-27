Gabelli Funds LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH - Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 147,350 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.08% of Zimmer Biomet worth $13,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 161,195 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $14,495,000 after buying an additional 13,883 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 460,178 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $41,379,000 after purchasing an additional 28,818 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 257.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,370 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 24,748 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 235.4% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 57,865 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 40,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 46,516 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 18,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZBH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $92.00 price target on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Truist Financial reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $92.00 price target (down from $98.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $100.70.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

NYSE ZBH opened at $91.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business's 50 day moving average is $87.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.79. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.12 and a 12-month high of $108.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.46.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.550 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet's payout ratio is 24.94%.

Insider Transactions at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $413,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 27,251 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,252,022.64. The trade was a 15.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company's stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet NYSE: ZBH is a global medical device company focused on musculoskeletal healthcare. Headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, the company designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used to treat joint disorders, bone disorders and related conditions. Its customer base includes orthopaedic and dental surgeons, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and other healthcare providers that rely on implants, instruments and related services for reconstructive and restorative procedures.

The company's product offerings span joint replacement systems for hips, knees and shoulders; trauma and extremities implants; spine and thoracic solutions; dental and craniomaxillofacial implants and prosthetics; and sports medicine devices.

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