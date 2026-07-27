Go Pro
→ SPCX Warning - and Worst News for Stocks in 50 Years (From TradeSmith) (Ad)tc pixel

Gabelli Funds LLC Has $11.91 Million Position in Cohen & Steers Inc $CNS

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Cohen & Steers logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Gabelli Funds increased its Cohen & Steers position by 38% in the first quarter, holding 190,395 shares worth approximately $11.91 million. Institutional investors collectively own 51.47% of the company.
  • Cohen & Steers reported quarterly revenue of $151.84 million, up 12.2% year over year, while earnings per share of $0.85 narrowly missed analyst estimates. The company also maintains a quarterly dividend of $0.67, yielding about 3.3% annually.
  • The stock opened at $81.31, above analysts’ consensus target price of $76.00; analyst sentiment remains “Hold,” with ratings ranging from Buy to Sell. An executive vice president recently sold 4,360 shares, while insiders retain 45.40% ownership.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Inc (NYSE:CNS - Free Report) by 38.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,395 shares of the asset manager's stock after buying an additional 52,400 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.37% of Cohen & Steers worth $11,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the 4th quarter valued at $3,586,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 156.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 77,292 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 47,096 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 25,579 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 99,778 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $6,264,000 after buying an additional 28,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,232,000. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cohen & Steers

In other news, EVP Daniel Noonan sold 4,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.33, for a total value of $337,158.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 28,682 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,217,979.06. This represents a 13.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 45.40% of the company's stock.

Cohen & Steers Stock Down 0.0%

NYSE:CNS opened at $81.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.22. Cohen & Steers Inc has a 12 month low of $58.39 and a 12 month high of $84.93. The company's 50-day moving average price is $75.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.54.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $151.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.45 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 28.03%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cohen & Steers Inc will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cohen & Steers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. Cohen & Steers's dividend payout ratio is currently 82.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Cohen & Steers from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly traded investment management firm specializing in real estate securities and alternative income strategies. Founded in 1986 by Martin Cohen and Robert Steers, the company has built a reputation for expertise in listed real estate investment trusts (REITs) and related equities. Headquartered in New York City, Cohen & Steers applies a research-driven approach to identify value and income opportunities across global property markets.

The firm offers a diverse range of investment products, including mutual funds, closed-end funds, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Inc (NYSE:CNS - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Cohen & Steers Right Now?

Before you consider Cohen & Steers, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cohen & Steers wasn't on the list.

While Cohen & Steers currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO Cover
Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO

The AI wave will soon hit public markets with Anthropic and OpenAI set to go public later this year. However, you don't have to wait to invest. This report shows seven AI stocks that you can buy today while the big model providers get ready to go public.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Iran War Shock: What I Was Told In That Private Meeting
Iran War Shock: What I Was Told In That Private Meeting
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
tc pixel
The invention Elon called the greatest in history
The invention Elon called the greatest in history
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
By Nathan Reiff | July 21, 2026
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
By Nathan Reiff | July 23, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines