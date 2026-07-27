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Gabelli Funds LLC Makes New Investment in OneStream, Inc. $OS

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
OneStream logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Gabelli Funds LLC initiated a new position in OneStream, purchasing 523,583 shares worth approximately $12.6 million, representing about 0.21% of the company.
  • Other institutional investors also increased or initiated holdings, including Norges Bank, Marshall Wace, TimesSquare Capital Management, AllianceBernstein, and Fuller & Thaler Asset Management.
  • OneStream shares opened at $24.00, with a market capitalization of roughly $5.9 billion and a 52-week trading range of $16.51 to $29.66.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 523,583 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,566,000. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.21% of OneStream at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in OneStream during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,803,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in OneStream by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,786,155 shares of the company's stock worth $51,210,000 after purchasing an additional 304,238 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OneStream by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,668,307 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,043,000 after purchasing an additional 122,759 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of OneStream by 13.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,659,712 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,018,000 after purchasing an additional 314,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OneStream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,648,000.

OneStream Price Performance

Shares of OS opened at $24.00 on Monday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $24.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.84. OneStream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $29.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.71 and a beta of 1.99.

OneStream Company Profile

(Free Report)

OneStream Software, Inc NASDAQ: OS is a software company specializing in unified Corporate Performance Management (CPM) solutions. The company's flagship OneStream XF platform consolidates financial data, budgeting and forecasting, reporting and analytics into a single, extensible cloud solution. By replacing legacy CPM applications and manual, spreadsheet-driven processes, OneStream enables organizations to streamline financial close, improve data accuracy and accelerate decision-making across the finance function.

Built on a single codebase, the OneStream XF platform offers a marketplace of prebuilt financial applications and reporting templates that can be deployed on demand.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for OneStream (NASDAQ:OS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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