Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 2,302 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH - Free Report) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,802 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC's holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $10,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 174,852 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $153,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,800,000. BCS Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 3,120 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,736,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $986.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.11. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $922.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $936.20. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a twelve month low of $692.02 and a twelve month high of $1,034.96.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $8.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.84 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 27.97%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.94 EPS. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 31.200-31.200 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 31.26 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $965.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $1,100.00 to $1,060.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho set a $1,050.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $1,147.00 to $1,269.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,027.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PH

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation NYSE: PH is a global manufacturer and provider of motion and control technologies and systems. The company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of engineered components and systems used to control the movement and flow of liquids, gases and hydraulic power. Its product portfolio is applied across demanding environments and includes solutions for industrial manufacturing, aerospace, mobile equipment and other engineered applications.

Parker-Hannifin's product and service offerings span hydraulic and pneumatic components, fittings and fluid connectors, valves, pumps and motors, electromechanical actuators and motion-control systems, filtration and separation products, and seals and sealing systems.

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