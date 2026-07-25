Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 11,742 Shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,034,258 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 11,742 shares during the period. O'Reilly Automotive accounts for about 0.6% of Gabelli Funds LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.12% of O'Reilly Automotive worth $95,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1,552.6% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 54.3% in the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 324 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at O'Reilly Automotive

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 2,595 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total transaction of $230,098.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,680. This trade represents a 39.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert Allen Dumas sold 84,600 shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $7,833,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 1,782 shares of the company's stock, valued at $165,013.20. The trade was a 97.94% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 105,730 shares of company stock worth $9,815,388 in the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $100.00 price target on O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O'Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $110.22.

View Our Latest Analysis on O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive Trading Up 1.5%

ORLY opened at $87.40 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $88.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.73. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.59 and a 1-year high of $108.71. The stock has a market cap of $72.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.51.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.30% and a negative return on equity of 263.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.35 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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