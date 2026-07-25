Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 28,300 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. $WPM

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM - Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 294,700 shares of the company's stock after selling 28,300 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.06% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $38,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WPM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,079,029 shares of the company's stock worth $2,242,969,000 after acquiring an additional 289,939 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,469,877 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,700,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,092 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,595,725 shares of the company's stock valued at $892,650,000 after purchasing an additional 93,599 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $864,977,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 7,285,275 shares of the company's stock worth $857,598,000 after purchasing an additional 33,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $182.00 to $177.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $161.09.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Wheaton Precious Metals

Key Stories Impacting Wheaton Precious Metals

Here are the key news stories impacting Wheaton Precious Metals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research increased its FY2026 EPS estimate to $4.71 from $4.65, implying slightly better near-term earnings momentum for Wheaton Precious Metals. Wheaton Precious Metals Free Report

Zacks Research increased its FY2026 EPS estimate to $4.71 from $4.65, implying slightly better near-term earnings momentum for Wheaton Precious Metals. Positive Sentiment: The firm also raised FY2027 EPS to $5.13 from $4.88 and FY2028 EPS to $5.27 from $4.48, a meaningful boost to the company’s longer-term earnings outlook. Wheaton Precious Metals Free Report

The firm also raised FY2027 EPS to $5.13 from $4.88 and FY2028 EPS to $5.27 from $4.48, a meaningful boost to the company’s longer-term earnings outlook. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly estimates were also nudged higher for several future periods, including Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, and Q1 2028, reinforcing a constructive analyst view on the stock. Wheaton Precious Metals Free Report

Quarterly estimates were also nudged higher for several future periods, including Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, and Q1 2028, reinforcing a constructive analyst view on the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks trimmed its Q2 2026 EPS estimate slightly to $1.10 from $1.12, but the change is small and does not materially offset the broader series of upward revisions. Wheaton Precious Metals Free Report

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

NYSE:WPM opened at $111.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.65. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $90.39 and a 52-week high of $165.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.55.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 65.55%.The firm had revenue of $901.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 91.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Wheaton Precious Metals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.70%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a Canada-based precious metals streaming company that acquires and manages long-term purchase agreements for metals produced by mining companies. Rather than operating mines, Wheaton provides upfront and ongoing financing to miners in exchange for the right to purchase a portion of the metals produced — typically silver and gold, and occasionally other precious metals — at predetermined prices. This streaming business model offers investors exposure to metal production with reduced operating and capital-cost risk compared with traditional mining companies.

The company's activities center on structuring and maintaining a diversified portfolio of streaming agreements across multiple jurisdictions.

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