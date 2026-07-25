Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 68,400 Shares of GATX Corporation $GATX

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in shares of GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX - Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 845,450 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 68,400 shares during the period. GATX comprises approximately 1.0% of Gabelli Funds LLC's holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 2.38% of GATX worth $144,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in GATX by 364.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GATX in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GATX in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in shares of GATX by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 173 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of GATX in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

GATX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of GATX from $211.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of GATX in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of GATX from $220.00 to $218.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of GATX in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $218.00.

Read Our Latest Report on GATX

GATX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GATX opened at $184.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. GATX Corporation has a 1-year low of $148.20 and a 1-year high of $205.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $175.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.36.

GATX (NYSE:GATX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. GATX had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $583.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. GATX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.500-10.100 EPS. Equities analysts predict that GATX Corporation will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About GATX

GATX Corporation NYSE: GATX is a global railcar leasing and asset management company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Founded in 1898 as General American Transportation Corporation, GATX has grown into one of the world's leading lessors of railcars, marine vessels and industrial assets. The company's core business focuses on leasing and managing high-value equipment for customers in the energy, industrial, chemical, agricultural and metals markets.

In its Rail North America segment, GATX owns and manages a diverse fleet of more than 60,000 railcars, including tank cars, covered hoppers, boxcars and flatcars.

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