Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 92,355 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. $REZI

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI - Free Report) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,675 shares of the company's stock after selling 92,355 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Resideo Technologies worth $12,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,395 shares of the company's stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 16,467 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 58.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 122,734 shares of the company's stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 45,517 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 7.8% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 126,161 shares of the company's stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,106 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1,123.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 263,821 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 242,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 6.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 439,149 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,773,000 after purchasing an additional 26,254 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Resideo Technologies Price Performance

Shares of REZI opened at $34.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.76. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.15 and a 1-year high of $45.29.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.87 billion. Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 16.70% and a negative net margin of 6.71%.The company's revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Resideo Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.200 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.710-0.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research cut Resideo Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Resideo Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $46.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc, headquartered in Austin, Texas, is a global provider of home comfort, security and energy management solutions. Formed as an independent company in 2018 following its spin-off from Honeywell, Resideo leverages decades of engineering experience to deliver connected products and services to residential and light commercial customers.

The company’s core offerings include smart thermostats, security systems, video doorbells, water leak and freeze detection devices, and indoor air quality monitors.

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