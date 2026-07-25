Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,083 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 13,831 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $67,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $308.40.

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Trending Headlines about Texas Instruments

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rosenblatt Securities raised its price target to $350 and kept a buy rating, while JPMorgan, TD Cowen, and KeyCorp also reiterated bullish views and lifted targets, suggesting analysts see further upside after the earnings beat. Article

Rosenblatt Securities raised its price target to $350 and kept a buy rating, while JPMorgan, TD Cowen, and KeyCorp also reiterated bullish views and lifted targets, suggesting analysts see further upside after the earnings beat. Positive Sentiment: Texas Instruments reported Q2 earnings of $2.14 per share on revenue of $5.46 billion, both above estimates, with revenue up 22.8% year over year and management issuing stronger forward guidance tied to industrial, data center, and automotive demand.

Texas Instruments reported Q2 earnings of $2.14 per share on revenue of $5.46 billion, both above estimates, with revenue up 22.8% year over year and management issuing stronger forward guidance tied to industrial, data center, and automotive demand. Positive Sentiment: Commentary highlighted improving inventory levels, broad demand recovery, and strong free cash flow, all of which support the long-term investment case for TXN.

Commentary highlighted improving inventory levels, broad demand recovery, and strong free cash flow, all of which support the long-term investment case for TXN. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles framed TXN as a strong growth, wide-moat, or undervalued stock, reinforcing a constructive but largely unchanged fundamental outlook.

Several articles framed TXN as a strong growth, wide-moat, or undervalued stock, reinforcing a constructive but largely unchanged fundamental outlook. Negative Sentiment: The broader semiconductor group has pulled back as investors rotate out of AI chip winners, unwind leveraged trades, and take profits after a powerful run, pressuring TXN along with the rest of the sector.

The broader semiconductor group has pulled back as investors rotate out of AI chip winners, unwind leveraged trades, and take profits after a powerful run, pressuring TXN along with the rest of the sector. Negative Sentiment: Despite the earnings beat and raised outlook, the stock sold off after the report, suggesting expectations were already very high and leaving little room for short-term disappointment.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 8,838 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $2,708,051.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 37,626 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,528,982.66. The trade was a 19.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $5,606,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 204,339 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $57,280,308.48. This trade represents a 8.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 199,143 shares of company stock valued at $56,959,010. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of TXN stock opened at $279.58 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $152.73 and a 1-year high of $334.03. The company has a market cap of $254.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.55, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.37.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.26 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.11% and a return on equity of 35.77%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.230-2.570 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.45%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

See Also

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