Gaddis Premier Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $706,000 Position in MasTec, Inc. $MTZ

Gaddis Premier Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,248 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 105.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 355 shares of the construction company's stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 39.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 319 shares of the construction company's stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 314 shares of the construction company's stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 671.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 324 shares of the construction company's stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at MasTec

In other MasTec news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 6,500 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total transaction of $2,412,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,816 shares in the company, valued at $4,014,574.72. This trade represents a 37.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 950 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.43, for a total transaction of $309,158.50. Following the sale, the director owned 10,592 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,446,954.56. This represents a 8.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 10,450 shares of company stock worth $3,972,764 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.40% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTZ shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Research raised shares of MasTec from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $425.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $326.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MasTec has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $459.28.

View Our Latest Research Report on MasTec

MasTec Price Performance

MasTec stock opened at $361.82 on Tuesday. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.82 and a 12-month high of $441.43. The stock has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.37 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $375.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.41. MasTec had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. MasTec's revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. MasTec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.790-8.790 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

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