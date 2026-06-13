Gagnon Securities LLC Raises Stake in Five9, Inc. $FIVN

Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN - Free Report) by 109.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 625,726 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 326,323 shares during the quarter. Five9 comprises approximately 2.6% of Gagnon Securities LLC's holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Gagnon Securities LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Five9 worth $12,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIVN. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Five9 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in Five9 by 3,572.0% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the software maker's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Five9 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Five9 by 2,327.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,622 shares of the software maker's stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Five9 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on FIVN. Zacks Research cut Five9 from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Five9 from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Five9 from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Five9 from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Five9 from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $25.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FIVN

Five9 Stock Performance

Shares of FIVN opened at $21.23 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $19.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.74. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $29.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $305.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.92 million. Five9 had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.87%.The business's revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Five9 has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.220-3.300 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.690 EPS. Analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five9

In related news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 5,869 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $145,609.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 161,671 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,011,057.51. This represents a 3.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, President Andy Dignan sold 3,073 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $74,520.25. Following the sale, the president directly owned 275,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,685,409.75. This represents a 1.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,820 shares of company stock worth $2,014,057. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc NASDAQ: FIVN is a leading provider of cloud-based contact center software designed to help organizations manage customer interactions across voice, email, chat, social media and other digital channels. Its platform offers features such as intelligent routing, analytics, workforce optimization and integrated customer relationship management (CRM) connectors. The company emphasizes AI-driven capabilities, including virtual agents and predictive dialing, to enhance both agent productivity and customer experience.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in San Ramon, California, Five9 completed its initial public offering in February 2014.

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