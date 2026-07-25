Galaxy Digital Capital Management GP LLC Boosts Position in Cipher Mining Inc. $CIFR

Galaxy Digital Capital Management GP LLC boosted its stake in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR - Free Report) by 112.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 505,466 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 267,715 shares during the period. Cipher Mining comprises 6.9% of Galaxy Digital Capital Management GP LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Galaxy Digital Capital Management GP LLC owned 0.12% of Cipher Mining worth $6,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abel Hall LLC boosted its position in Cipher Mining by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 20,140 shares of the company's stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Cipher Mining by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Cipher Mining by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,600 shares of the company's stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Cipher Mining by 218.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Finally, Arax Advisory Partners increased its position in Cipher Mining by 274.2% during the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 1,826 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.26% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cipher Mining

In other news, Director James E. Newsome sold 3,758 shares of Cipher Mining stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $99,962.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 128,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,418,898. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wesley Hastie Williams sold 14,567 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $311,879.47. Following the sale, the director directly owned 115,409 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,470,906.69. The trade was a 11.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,245,336 shares of company stock worth $83,803,938. 2.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cipher Mining Trading Down 10.3%

NASDAQ:CIFR opened at $23.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.93. Cipher Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $30.14.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Cipher Mining had a negative net margin of 427.79% and a negative return on equity of 117.65%. The firm had revenue of $34.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.12 million. Cipher Mining's revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CIFR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cipher Mining from $48.50 to $47.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cipher Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They set a "buy" rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Cipher Mining from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $28.22.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cipher Mining

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc is a Nasdaq-listed bitcoin mining company that develops, owns and operates large-scale mining facilities across the United States. The company focuses on deploying advanced ASIC hardware and securing long-term low-cost power contracts to optimize bitcoin production. By strategically locating its sites in regions with abundant energy supply, Cipher Mining seeks to maintain a competitive cost structure and deliver efficient hashrate capacity growth.

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Cipher Mining has pursued an integrated approach encompassing site development, equipment procurement and operations management.

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