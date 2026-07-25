Galaxy Digital Inc. Buys Shares of 117,050 Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Galaxy Digital Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 117,050 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $14,685,000. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 1.3% of Galaxy Digital Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 205 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Palladiem LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 15,000.0% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 302 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Alibaba Group

In other news, CEO Fan (Fj) Jiang sold 13,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $164,305.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 556,617 shares in the company, valued at $6,735,065.70. This represents a 2.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Hong Xu sold 175,054 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $2,126,906.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 280,496 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,408,026.40. The trade was a 38.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 920,303 shares of company stock worth $70,796,370. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 1.6%

NYSE:BABA opened at $112.26 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $91.99 and a twelve month high of $192.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.07. The company has a market cap of $269.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.51.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 93.0%. Alibaba Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BABA. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Research upgraded Alibaba Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Alibaba Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $186.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Alibaba Group

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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