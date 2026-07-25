Galaxy Digital Inc. Invests $834,000 in WhiteFiber, Inc. $WYFI

Galaxy Digital Inc. bought a new position in WhiteFiber, Inc. (NASDAQ:WYFI - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 70,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $834,000. Galaxy Digital Inc. owned about 0.18% of WhiteFiber at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Situational Awareness LP purchased a new stake in WhiteFiber in the 4th quarter valued at $27,770,000. Clearfield Capital Management LP increased its stake in WhiteFiber by 426.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP now owns 1,313,659 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,756,000 after buying an additional 1,064,177 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in WhiteFiber by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 600,315 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,486,000 after buying an additional 24,189 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of WhiteFiber by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 457,749 shares of the company's stock worth $7,232,000 after buying an additional 184,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of WhiteFiber during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,105,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WYFI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of WhiteFiber in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of WhiteFiber from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of WhiteFiber from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on WhiteFiber from $13.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, B. Riley Financial restated a "buy" rating on shares of WhiteFiber in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $34.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WYFI

WhiteFiber Trading Down 12.8%

NASDAQ:WYFI opened at $23.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $912.45 million and a P/E ratio of -16.30. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $31.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.26. WhiteFiber, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $46.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

WhiteFiber (NASDAQ:WYFI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $21.92 million during the quarter. WhiteFiber had a negative return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 45.24%.WhiteFiber's revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that WhiteFiber, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

WhiteFiber Company Profile

We believe we are a leading provider of artificial intelligence (“AI”) infrastructure solutions. We own high-performance computing (“HPC”) data centers and provide cloud-based HPC graphics processing units (“GPU”) services, which we term cloud services, for customers such as AI application and machine learning (“ML”) developers (the “HPC Business”). Our Tier-3 data centers provide hosting and colocation services. Our cloud services support generative AI workstreams, especially training and inference.

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