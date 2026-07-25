Galaxy Digital Inc. Takes Position in Hallador Energy Company $HNRG

Galaxy Digital Inc. purchased a new stake in Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the energy company's stock, valued at approximately $1,628,000. Hallador Energy makes up 0.1% of Galaxy Digital Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Galaxy Digital Inc. owned 0.21% of Hallador Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HNRG. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,465,000. Lubar & Co. Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,806,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hallador Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,363,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hallador Energy by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 914,000 shares of the energy company's stock worth $17,403,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hallador Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.38% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HNRG shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Hallador Energy from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Hallador Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $26.62.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Stock Performance

Hallador Energy stock opened at $15.24 on Friday. Hallador Energy Company has a fifty-two week low of $14.68 and a fifty-two week high of $24.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 0.24. The stock's fifty day moving average is $17.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.75.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Hallador Energy had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 4.98%.The firm had revenue of $101.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hallador Energy Company will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Hallador Energy news, Director Daniel Timothy Hudson bought 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.94 per share, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,100. The trade was a 200.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Ray Iv Wesley purchased 15,000 shares of Hallador Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.69 per share, for a total transaction of $250,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 338,469 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,649,047.61. This represents a 4.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have acquired a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $589,170 over the last 90 days. 17.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Company is a coal producer and mine operator trading on NASDAQ under the symbol HNRG. The company's primary business activities center on the production and sale of bituminous thermal coal. Hallador's operations encompass two surface mines: the Shoal Creek Mine located in southwestern Indiana and the Bull Mountain Mine situated in eastern Montana. Both sites are designed to extract high-quality coal reserves for the power generation market.

Hallador Energy markets its coal primarily to electric utilities and industrial customers across the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG - Free Report).

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