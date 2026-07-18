Gallacher Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Gallacher Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 59.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 624 shares of the company's stock after selling 931 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 342.9% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LLY. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,235.00 to $1,273.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $880.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,230.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,283.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,178.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.85, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.51. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $623.78 and a one year high of $1,249.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,118.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,036.80.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. The company had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. Eli Lilly and Company's revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 34.55 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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