Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Boosts Stock Holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. $NEO

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO - Free Report) by 525.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,000 shares of the medical research company's stock after acquiring an additional 84,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.08% of NeoGenomics worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 51.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,026 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 18,966 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 75,798 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 151,806 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 24,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,735 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at NeoGenomics

In other NeoGenomics news, Director Lynn A. Tetrault sold 5,307 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $59,916.03. Following the sale, the director directly owned 91,422 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,154.38. The trade was a 5.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NeoGenomics News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NeoGenomics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings beat estimates: NeoGenomics reported adjusted earnings of $0.05 per share, ahead of the $0.03 FactSet consensus. Revenue reached $201.66 million, exceeding analysts’ $196.93 million forecast. NeoGenomics Q2 adjusted EPS result

NeoGenomics reported adjusted earnings of $0.05 per share, ahead of the $0.03 FactSet consensus. Revenue reached $201.66 million, exceeding analysts’ $196.93 million forecast. Positive Sentiment: Full-year outlook increased: Management raised its fiscal 2026 revenue guidance to $802 million-$806 million, above the approximately $800.3 million analyst consensus. The higher outlook suggests continued demand and supports the positive investor reaction. NeoGenomics second-quarter results

Management raised its fiscal 2026 revenue guidance to $802 million-$806 million, above the approximately $800.3 million analyst consensus. The higher outlook suggests continued demand and supports the positive investor reaction. Positive Sentiment: Improving operating performance: Reports characterized the quarter as showing growth in both profit and revenue, with results described as outperforming expectations and the full-year outlook upgraded. NeoGenomics exceeds Q2 expectations

Reports characterized the quarter as showing growth in both profit and revenue, with results described as outperforming expectations and the full-year outlook upgraded. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst stance remains cautious: NeoGenomics carries a consensus “Hold” rating, indicating that some investors may view the improved results and guidance as largely reflected in the stock’s recent gains. NeoGenomics consensus analyst rating

NeoGenomics carries a consensus “Hold” rating, indicating that some investors may view the improved results and guidance as largely reflected in the stock’s recent gains. Negative Sentiment: Profitability remains a concern: Despite the quarterly earnings beat, the company reported a negative net margin of 13.30% and negative return on equity of 2.80%, highlighting ongoing profitability risks.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised NeoGenomics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings raised NeoGenomics from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Leerink Partners upgraded NeoGenomics from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on NeoGenomics from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $14.57.

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NeoGenomics Stock Up 2.0%

NeoGenomics stock opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $15.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 1.74.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $201.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $196.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. NeoGenomics's revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol NEO, is a leading provider of cancer-focused genetic and molecular testing services. Headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida, the company operates an integrated network of CAP-accredited and CLIA-certified laboratories across the United States, Europe and Asia. NeoGenomics delivers diagnostic insights that support oncologists, pathologists and healthcare institutions in the detection, prognosis and treatment of hematologic and solid tumor cancers.

The company's core service offerings include flow cytometry, immunohistochemistry, fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH), karyotyping and advanced molecular assays such as next-generation sequencing (NGS) panels and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.

Further Reading

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