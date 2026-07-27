Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Stock Position in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,220 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after selling 19,493 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL's holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in CVS Health by 407.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 350 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sankala Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 344.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts: Sign Up

CVS Health News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

Positive Sentiment: CVS is getting a sentiment boost from multiple headlines around its expanded pharmacy services, including nationwide filling of select pet prescriptions and a new service for harder-to-find medications, which could support retail pharmacy traffic and reinforce its convenience-driven growth story.

CVS is getting a sentiment boost from multiple headlines around its expanded pharmacy services, including nationwide filling of select pet prescriptions and a new service for harder-to-find medications, which could support retail pharmacy traffic and reinforce its convenience-driven growth story. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary remains constructive, with Zacks calling CVS a top long-term momentum stock and other reports noting a “Moderate Buy” consensus and higher price targets, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside tied to pharmacy, PBM, and Medicare Advantage execution. Article Title

Analyst commentary remains constructive, with Zacks calling CVS a top long-term momentum stock and other reports noting a “Moderate Buy” consensus and higher price targets, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside tied to pharmacy, PBM, and Medicare Advantage execution. Positive Sentiment: Options activity also pointed to bullish trading interest, with unusually heavy call buying in CVS, often interpreted as a sign that traders expect further upside or a continued positive trend.

Options activity also pointed to bullish trading interest, with unusually heavy call buying in CVS, often interpreted as a sign that traders expect further upside or a continued positive trend. Neutral Sentiment: A recent report on CVS’s dividend noted that payouts have been unchanged for 10 quarters, framing the dividend as a question for income investors rather than a clear catalyst for the stock.

A recent report on CVS’s dividend noted that payouts have been unchanged for 10 quarters, framing the dividend as a question for income investors rather than a clear catalyst for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: CVS stock has already had a strong run over the past year, and one article highlighted the shares nearing valuation levels that depend heavily on continued operational execution and policy stability.

CVS stock has already had a strong run over the past year, and one article highlighted the shares nearing valuation levels that depend heavily on continued operational execution and policy stability. Negative Sentiment: Henry Ford Health filed a lawsuit alleging CVS used fraudulent reimbursement practices tied to the 340B drug discount program, which could create legal costs, headline risk, and potential pressure on margins if the claims gain traction. Article Title

CVS Health Stock Down 0.1%

CVS stock opened at $107.64 on Monday. CVS Health Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $58.99 and a fifty-two week high of $110.68. The company has a market capitalization of $137.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.61. The business's 50 day moving average price is $100.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.87.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $100.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $94.99 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 0.72%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. CVS Health's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC reissued a "hold" rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on CVS Health from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $105.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CVS

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Larry Robbins sold 1,983,538 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total transaction of $187,345,164.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,213,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,842,501.45. This trade represents a 24.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $6,230,378.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 10,133 shares in the company, valued at $907,714.14. The trade was a 87.28% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,441,551 shares of company stock valued at $323,703,977. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CVS Health, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CVS Health wasn't on the list.

While CVS Health currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here