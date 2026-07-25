Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $31.64 Million Stock Holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. $TRN

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN - Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 983,340 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 89,245 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 1.24% of Trinity Industries worth $31,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Trinity Industries in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,016 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 880.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 863 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinity Industries Price Performance

Shares of Trinity Industries stock opened at $37.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.36. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $34.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.38 and a 1-year high of $37.88.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $492.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.87 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 12.37%.Trinity Industries's revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Trinity Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Trinity Industries's payout ratio is presently 39.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRN shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on Trinity Industries from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings raised Trinity Industries from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered Trinity Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Trinity Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc is a diversified industrial company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with roots dating back to its incorporation in 1933. The company principally serves the transportation, infrastructure and energy sectors through the design, manufacture and leasing of railcars and related components. Trinity operates multiple business segments that encompass railcar manufacturing, aftermarket parts production, railcar leasing and management, inland barge construction and leasing, as well as infrastructure products for highways and energy applications.

In its railcar segment, Trinity produces a broad portfolio of freight cars—including tank cars, covered hoppers, gondolas and autoracks—alongside critical system components such as braking systems, couplers and wheels.

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