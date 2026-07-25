Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $54.95 Million Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD - Free Report) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,001,251 shares of the company's stock after selling 766,572 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.08% of Warner Bros. Discovery worth $54,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 304.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 68,950 shares of the company's stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 51,920 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 50.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 63,254 shares of the company's stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 21,228 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 6.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 65,082 shares of the company's stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 91.6% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 116,821 shares of the company's stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 55,837 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,450 shares of the company's stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Warner Bros. Discovery News

Here are the key news stories impacting Warner Bros. Discovery this week:

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $25.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $64.61 billion, a PE ratio of -36.81 and a beta of 1.54. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The company's 50-day moving average price is $26.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.39.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($1.07). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 4.67%.The firm had revenue of $8.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WBD shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Guggenheim reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Huber Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from an "underweight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $27.04.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery NASDAQ: WBD is a global media and entertainment company formed when WarnerMedia and Discovery, Inc combined their businesses in 2022. Headquartered in New York City, the company assembles a broad portfolio of film and television production, linear and cable networks, streaming services and consumer distribution operations. Its assets span well-known studio brands, premium scripted and unscripted programming, news and factual entertainment, and licensed franchise properties.

The company's core activities include film and television production and distribution through units such as Warner Bros.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Warner Bros. Discovery, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Warner Bros. Discovery wasn't on the list.

While Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here