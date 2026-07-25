Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $58.14 Million Stock Position in Graco Inc. $GGG

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG - Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 686,806 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 21,789 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.41% of Graco worth $58,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GGG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Graco by 15.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 330,409 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $27,592,000 after purchasing an additional 44,573 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Graco by 982.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 498 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 559.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 108,100 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $9,293,000 after purchasing an additional 91,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Graco by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,289 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company's stock.

Graco Trading Up 2.2%

Graco stock opened at $79.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.07 and a 200-day moving average of $82.66. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.51 and a 1 year high of $95.69.

Graco (NYSE:GGG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. Graco had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $590.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Graco's revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. Graco's dividend payout ratio is presently 38.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Andrea Helen Simon bought 1,240 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.53 per share, for a total transaction of $99,857.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,857.20. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company's stock.

Graco News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Graco this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GGG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Graco in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Graco from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Graco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird set a $94.00 target price on shares of Graco in a research report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Graco from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $95.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GGG

About Graco

Graco Inc is a leading manufacturer of fluid handling systems and components, headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Founded in 1926, the company has built a reputation for innovation in spray finishing, lubrication, and fluid management technologies. Graco's solutions are designed to address the needs of paint and coatings applicators, general industry, and process fluids in a variety of end markets.

The company's product portfolio includes airless and air-assisted spray equipment, pumps for oil and gas applications, industrial lubrication systems, and automated dispensing equipment.

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