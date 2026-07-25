Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $68.03 Million Stake in Southwest Gas Corporation $SWX

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE:SWX - Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 782,818 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 36,468 shares during the period. Southwest Gas accounts for approximately 0.7% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL's investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 1.08% of Southwest Gas worth $68,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,000 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the first quarter worth about $3,799,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 96.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,547 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $8,129,000 after acquiring an additional 45,997 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 7.9% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 132,125 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $11,482,000 after acquiring an additional 9,715 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 14.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,014 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Gas Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of Southwest Gas stock opened at $93.05 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $89.42 and its 200 day moving average is $87.88. Southwest Gas Corporation has a one year low of $75.75 and a one year high of $94.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.03. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 19.95%.The business had revenue of $585.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Southwest Gas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.170-4.320 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Corporation will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.645 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Southwest Gas's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southwest Gas from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $97.29.

View Our Latest Report on SWX

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Corporation NYSE: SWX is a publicly traded natural gas utility that provides regulated gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial and electric generation customers. The company's core activities include the transportation, distribution and sale of natural gas through an extensive network of pipelines, service lines and metering facilities. Southwest Gas also offers related services such as system maintenance, pipeline safety inspections, emergency response and line extensions to support customer growth and ensure reliable gas delivery.

Founded in 1931 in southern Nevada, Southwest Gas has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the nation's larger natural gas utilities by customer count.

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