Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $85.44 Million Stake in Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW - Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,447 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 4,560 shares during the period. Curtiss-Wright makes up approximately 0.8% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.34% of Curtiss-Wright worth $85,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 738.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,003 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $14,335,000 after acquiring an additional 22,903 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $10,157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,759 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $5,931,000 after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,667 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $8,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth $1,104,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Shares of CW opened at $749.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.92, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.86. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 1-year low of $464.91 and a 1-year high of $808.16. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $745.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $706.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.16. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $913.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $863.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Curtiss-Wright's dividend payout ratio is presently 7.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CW. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird set a $870.00 price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $775.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $860.00 target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $724.00 to $768.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $773.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Curtiss-Wright

Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

In related news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,500 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.72, for a total transaction of $1,804,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 48,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,739,270.48. This trade represents a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP John C. Watts sold 220 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.91, for a total value of $165,640.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,962 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,983,029.42. The trade was a 5.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,119 shares of company stock worth $2,257,998. Insiders own 0.51% of the company's stock.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation NYSE: CW is a diversified, global engineering company that designs, manufactures and services highly engineered products and integrated systems for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Its offerings span a range of electromechanical, motion control and flow control technologies, including flight control and actuation systems, sensors and avionics components, pumps and valves, power conversion and heat exchangers, and platform integration solutions for marine and ground systems.

Further Reading

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