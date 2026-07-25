Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Holdings in Xylem Inc. $XYL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL - Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,951 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 21,621 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.14% of Xylem worth $39,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem Price Performance

XYL opened at $119.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.04 and a 200-day moving average of $122.82. The company has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.03. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.29 and a 1-year high of $154.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.600 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Xylem's dividend payout ratio is presently 42.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 4,269 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total value of $501,436.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,443.30. The trade was a 54.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerome A. Peribere purchased 1,210 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $116.61 per share, for a total transaction of $141,098.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 27,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,172,841.49. This represents a 4.65% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XYL shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Xylem from $159.00 to $157.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings downgraded Xylem from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. CLSA upgraded Xylem to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Xylem from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Xylem from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $153.15.

View Our Latest Research Report on XYL

About Xylem

Xylem Inc NYSE: XYL is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

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