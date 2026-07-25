Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Stock Holdings in State Street Corporation $STT

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in shares of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT - Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,673 shares of the asset manager's stock after selling 36,117 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.17% of State Street worth $58,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 8,247.4% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 19,199 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 18,969 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 84,534 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $10,699,000 after purchasing an additional 7,469 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,959,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,515,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 476.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STT shares. Seaport Research Partners restated a "buy" rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded State Street from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on State Street from $183.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Argus raised their target price on shares of State Street from $140.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $168.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $184.72.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on State Street

Key State Street News

Here are the key news stories impacting State Street this week:

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of STT stock opened at $185.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.42. State Street Corporation has a 52-week low of $104.64 and a 52-week high of $192.51. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $169.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

State Street (NYSE:STT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.31. State Street had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 15.02%.The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that State Street Corporation will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This is an increase from State Street's previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. State Street's dividend payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

Insider Transactions at State Street

In related news, CEO Hanley Ronald P. O sold 14,553 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.35, for a total value of $2,260,808.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 255,512 shares in the company, valued at $39,693,789.20. This trade represents a 5.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.14, for a total transaction of $243,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 41,827 shares in the company, valued at $6,781,829.78. This represents a 3.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 25,265 shares of company stock worth $3,935,103 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation is a global financial services company that provides a range of investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading services to institutional investors. Its principal activities include custody and fund administration, securities lending, performance and risk analytics, trading and execution services, and foreign exchange. The company also offers investment management through State Street Global Advisors, a major provider of exchange-traded funds and institutional investment strategies.

State Street serves a broad client base of asset managers, insurance companies, pension funds, endowments, and other institutions across North America, Europe, Asia and other global markets.

Further Reading

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