Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 11,800 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. $AN

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN - Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,318 shares of the company's stock after selling 11,800 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.95% of AutoNation worth $61,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 37.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AutoNation by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoNation Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $208.28 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $176.62 and a one year high of $228.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $192.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.75.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.71 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.65 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 2.47%.The company's revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 21.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AutoNation

In related news, CAO Kimberly Dees sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.91, for a total transaction of $512,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,456 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $298,348.96. This trade represents a 63.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on AN shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of AutoNation from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $208.00 to $202.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $234.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on AutoNation from $269.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $246.18.

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AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc is the largest automotive retailer in the United States, operating a network of franchised new vehicle dealerships, pre-owned vehicle superstores and collision-repair centers. The company offers a comprehensive range of automotive products and services, including the sale of new cars and light trucks from leading manufacturers, certified pre-owned vehicles and a wide selection of used models. In addition to retail vehicle sales, AutoNation provides financing, insurance and extended service contracts through its in-house financial services division, as well as genuine and aftermarket parts, factory-recommended maintenance and collision-repair services.

Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, AutoNation was founded in 1996 by entrepreneur H.

Further Reading

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