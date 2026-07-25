Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 21,600 Shares of ATI Inc. $ATI

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI - Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,500 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 21,600 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.26% of ATI worth $52,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ATI by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,042,244 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $491,476,000 after acquiring an additional 415,479 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in ATI by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,611,724 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $414,481,000 after purchasing an additional 386,754 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in ATI by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,384,924 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $388,454,000 after purchasing an additional 233,010 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ATI during the fourth quarter worth $198,787,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of ATI by 231.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,203,726 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $175,094,000 after purchasing an additional 840,455 shares in the last quarter.

ATI Stock Performance

Shares of ATI stock opened at $197.47 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $185.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 65.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96. ATI Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.42 and a 12 month high of $205.31.

ATI (NYSE:ATI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. ATI had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. ATI has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.040 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.480 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ATI Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ATI

In related news, CEO Kimberly A. Fields sold 59,749 shares of ATI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.07, for a total value of $10,699,253.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 218,014 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $39,039,766.98. The trade was a 21.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 160,442 shares of company stock worth $28,535,831. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of ATI from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research upgraded ATI from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of ATI in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna increased their price target on ATI from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ATI from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ATI presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $176.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ATI

ATI Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) is a global manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components, serving aerospace, defense, oil and gas, chemical processing, medical and other industrial end markets. The company operates through two main segments: High Performance Materials & Components, which produces titanium and nickel-based alloys, stainless and specialty steels, and precision forgings; and Flat-Rolled Products, which supplies stainless steel, nickel and specialty alloy sheet, strip and precision-rolled plate.

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