Readystate Asset Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME - Free Report) by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,583 shares of the company's stock after selling 27,403,417 shares during the quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP's holdings in GameStop were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in GameStop in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,866,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in GameStop by 377.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 138,846 shares of the company's stock worth $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 109,788 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in GameStop by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 493,286 shares of the company's stock worth $11,365,000 after acquiring an additional 90,474 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in GameStop during the 2nd quarter worth $5,111,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in GameStop during the 2nd quarter worth $2,578,000. 29.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other GameStop news, Director Nat Turner acquired 10,462 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.33 per share, with a total value of $254,540.46. Following the purchase, the director owned 10,462 shares of the company's stock, valued at $254,540.46. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Cohen acquired 1,150,680 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.94 per share, for a total transaction of $26,396,599.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 40,498,522 shares in the company, valued at $929,036,094.68. This trade represents a 2.92% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,232,772 shares of company stock worth $98,994,742 and have sold 33,955 shares worth $870,667. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded GameStop from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings upgraded GameStop from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Research raised GameStop to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on GameStop in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stonex Financial initiated coverage on GameStop in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a "strong-buy" rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GameStop currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $32.50.

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GameStop Stock Down 2.3%

GameStop stock opened at $26.34 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $25.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.89. GameStop Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.79 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 8.72 and a quick ratio of 8.07.

GameStop (NYSE:GME - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.85 million. GameStop had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

About GameStop

GameStop is a specialty retailer focused on video games and gaming-related products. Its stores and online business sell new and pre-owned video games, consoles, controllers, accessories and collectibles, and the company also offers trade-in programs for eligible products. The company serves customers primarily in the United States, with retail and online operations in select international markets. Its product mix includes gaming merchandise and trading cards alongside its core video game business.

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