Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. $GLPI Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI - Free Report) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,363 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 34,743 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.07% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $8,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $10,117,000. LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,392,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 415,085 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $19,235,000 after acquiring an additional 43,501 shares during the period. Bayhunt Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,811,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 233.4% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 35,715 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 25,002 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $144,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 127,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,157,369.28. This represents a 2.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.11% of the company's stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $44.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business's 50 day moving average is $46.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.25. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.17 and a twelve month high of $49.95.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 55.56%.The business had revenue of $419.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $417.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.120 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties's previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Gaming and Leisure Properties's payout ratio is currently 104.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GLPI. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $49.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $52.20.

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About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc NASDAQ: GLPI is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and management of gaming and entertainment properties. Established in 2013 as a spin-off from Penn National Gaming, the company was designed to acquire and hold real estate assets associated with casinos, racetracks and other gaming facilities, while leasing those assets back to operating partners under long-term, triple-net lease agreements.

The company's core activities involve identifying attractive gaming real estate, structuring lease agreements that align tenant incentives with property performance, and actively managing its portfolio to enhance asset value.

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