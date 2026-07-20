Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. $GLPI Shares Bought by Mediolanum International Funds Ltd

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI - Free Report) by 247.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,355 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 163,283 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd owned 0.08% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $10,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLPI. State Street Corp increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,893,098 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $576,193,000 after purchasing an additional 147,683 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,592,034 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $518,048,000 after buying an additional 198,582 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,764,876 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $347,012,000 after buying an additional 525,317 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,682,453 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $342,677,000 after buying an additional 258,596 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth $313,242,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $45.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.25. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.17 and a 52-week high of $49.95. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 55.56% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $419.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $417.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.120 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties's previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Gaming and Leisure Properties's dividend payout ratio is currently 104.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GLPI. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group set a $49.00 price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $51.55.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Gaming and Leisure Properties

Insider Buying and Selling at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $144,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 127,429 shares in the company, valued at $6,157,369.28. This trade represents a 2.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc NASDAQ: GLPI is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and management of gaming and entertainment properties. Established in 2013 as a spin-off from Penn National Gaming, the company was designed to acquire and hold real estate assets associated with casinos, racetracks and other gaming facilities, while leasing those assets back to operating partners under long-term, triple-net lease agreements.

The company's core activities involve identifying attractive gaming real estate, structuring lease agreements that align tenant incentives with property performance, and actively managing its portfolio to enhance asset value.

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