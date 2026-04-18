Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. $GLPI Shares Bought by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI - Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,208,242 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 59,696 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.78% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $98,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 62.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 620 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,307 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.3% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,195 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.8% during the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $52.32.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Gaming and Leisure Properties

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 16,884 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $811,276.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 257,874 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,390,845.70. This represents a 6.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 9,804 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $480,592.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 128,352 shares in the company, valued at $6,291,815.04. This represents a 7.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 32,178 shares of company stock worth $1,552,938 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.26% of the company's stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

GLPI opened at $47.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.17 and a 1-year high of $50.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.40.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $407.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.02 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 52.24%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.060-4.110 EPS. Research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Gaming and Leisure Properties's dividend payout ratio is 107.22%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc NASDAQ: GLPI is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and management of gaming and entertainment properties. Established in 2013 as a spin-off from Penn National Gaming, the company was designed to acquire and hold real estate assets associated with casinos, racetracks and other gaming facilities, while leasing those assets back to operating partners under long-term, triple-net lease agreements.

The company's core activities involve identifying attractive gaming real estate, structuring lease agreements that align tenant incentives with property performance, and actively managing its portfolio to enhance asset value.

Further Reading

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