Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. $GLPI Shares Bought by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI - Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 283,967 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 34,181 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.10% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $12,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLPI. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,525.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,033,903 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $188,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785,669 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 711.8% during the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,369,851 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $110,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,937 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 175.7% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,364,746 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $110,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,006 shares in the last quarter. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter worth about $64,448,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,905,759 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,766,787,000 after acquiring an additional 899,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on GLPI. Mizuho boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $52.55.

Read Our Latest Report on Gaming and Leisure Properties

Key Gaming and Leisure Properties News

Here are the key news stories impacting Gaming and Leisure Properties this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $189,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 130,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,178,421.73. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 9,804 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $480,592.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 128,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,291,815.04. This trade represents a 7.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 32,178 shares of company stock worth $1,552,938 over the last quarter. 4.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $47.31 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $46.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.40. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.17 and a 52-week high of $49.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 55.56%.The firm had revenue of $419.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $417.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Gaming and Leisure Properties's revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.120 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.6%. Gaming and Leisure Properties's dividend payout ratio is presently 99.05%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc NASDAQ: GLPI is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and management of gaming and entertainment properties. Established in 2013 as a spin-off from Penn National Gaming, the company was designed to acquire and hold real estate assets associated with casinos, racetracks and other gaming facilities, while leasing those assets back to operating partners under long-term, triple-net lease agreements.

The company's core activities involve identifying attractive gaming real estate, structuring lease agreements that align tenant incentives with property performance, and actively managing its portfolio to enhance asset value.

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