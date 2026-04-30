Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. $GLPI Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI - Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,597,211 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 627,926 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $160,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 620 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,307 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,195 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $52.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Gaming and Leisure Properties

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 9,804 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $480,592.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 128,352 shares in the company, valued at $6,291,815.04. The trade was a 7.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 16,884 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $811,276.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 257,874 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,390,845.70. The trade was a 6.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 32,178 shares of company stock worth $1,552,938 in the last quarter. 4.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $48.50 on Thursday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.17 and a 12 month high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 6.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.68. The company's fifty day moving average price is $47.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 55.56% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $419.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.120 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%. Gaming and Leisure Properties's payout ratio is currently 99.05%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc NASDAQ: GLPI is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and management of gaming and entertainment properties. Established in 2013 as a spin-off from Penn National Gaming, the company was designed to acquire and hold real estate assets associated with casinos, racetracks and other gaming facilities, while leasing those assets back to operating partners under long-term, triple-net lease agreements.

The company's core activities involve identifying attractive gaming real estate, structuring lease agreements that align tenant incentives with property performance, and actively managing its portfolio to enhance asset value.

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