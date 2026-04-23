Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. $GLPI Stake Decreased by Applied Fundamental Research LLC

Applied Fundamental Research LLC cut its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI - Free Report) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,207 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 45,486 shares during the period. Gaming and Leisure Properties makes up 7.6% of Applied Fundamental Research LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Applied Fundamental Research LLC owned about 0.06% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $7,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 62.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 620 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 655 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 412.1% in the third quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 9,804 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $480,592.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 128,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,291,815.04. This trade represents a 7.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 16,884 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $811,276.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 257,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,390,845.70. This trade represents a 6.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,178 shares of company stock worth $1,552,938. 4.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $52.41.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GLPI

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $46.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.17 and a fifty-two week high of $50.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.39. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.68.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $407.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $406.02 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 52.24% and a return on equity of 17.10%. Gaming and Leisure Properties's revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.060-4.110 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Gaming and Leisure Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.22%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc NASDAQ: GLPI is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and management of gaming and entertainment properties. Established in 2013 as a spin-off from Penn National Gaming, the company was designed to acquire and hold real estate assets associated with casinos, racetracks and other gaming facilities, while leasing those assets back to operating partners under long-term, triple-net lease agreements.

The company's core activities involve identifying attractive gaming real estate, structuring lease agreements that align tenant incentives with property performance, and actively managing its portfolio to enhance asset value.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI - Free Report).

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