Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI - Free Report) by 43.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,040,101 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 804,040 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.36% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $39,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter worth $3,776,000. TRB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 41,827 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 55,283 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 21,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,926 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 20,137 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $47.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

GLPI stock opened at $39.07 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.33 and a 52-week high of $49.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.90.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.09). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 55.71% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $435.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.4%. Gaming and Leisure Properties's dividend payout ratio is presently 100.31%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. NASDAQ: GLPI is a real estate investment trust focused on owning gaming and entertainment properties. The company generates revenue primarily by leasing its properties to casino and other gaming operators, rather than operating the venues itself. Its portfolio includes casinos, racetracks and related facilities across multiple U.S. states. GLPI generally uses long-term leases under which tenants are responsible for many property-related costs, while the company provides the real estate.

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