State Street Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI - Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,071,808 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 1,405,496 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 4.15% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $458,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Pension & Wealth Management Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Markowski Investments purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 794 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 54.2% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 799 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on GLPI. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $47.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $39.01 on Thursday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $37.33 and a one year high of $49.95. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $38.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 5.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.64.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $435.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.30 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 55.71%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. Gaming and Leisure Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.31%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. NASDAQ: GLPI is a real estate investment trust focused on owning properties used by gaming and leisure businesses. The company leases its properties to casino operators, which generally manage the gaming and hospitality operations. GLPI was established in 2013 as a spin-off from Penn National Gaming, now known as PENN Entertainment. Its portfolio includes casino and related entertainment properties in multiple U.S. states, and the company grows through property acquisitions, lease arrangements and development financing.

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