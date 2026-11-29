Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN - Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,193,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 120,111 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.62% of Garmin worth $342,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 638.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,264,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $362,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,866 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Garmin by 73.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,295,199 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $300,499,000 after purchasing an additional 549,954 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Garmin by 26.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 820,606 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $235,383,000 after purchasing an additional 171,066 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Garmin by 9.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 474,058 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $135,979,000 after purchasing an additional 39,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G PLC boosted its holdings in Garmin by 11.5% in the third quarter. M&G PLC now owns 372,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $106,908,000 after purchasing an additional 38,467 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Garmin Trading Up 2.8%

Garmin stock opened at $287.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $282.93 and a 200 day moving average of $260.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.90. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $193.27 and a 12-month high of $314.28.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.99 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The firm's revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GRMN shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp reissued a "sector weight" rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Arete Research started coverage on Garmin in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a "buy" rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Garmin from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Garmin from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $315.29.

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Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures and markets navigation, communications and information devices and related applications. Its products serve consumers and businesses in the fitness, outdoor recreation, aviation, marine and automotive original-equipment markets. The company's offerings include wearable fitness devices, smartwatches, GPS navigation products, avionics and flight-display systems, marine electronics and technology integrated into vehicles. Garmin sells its products worldwide through retailers, distributors, original-equipment manufacturers and direct channels.

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