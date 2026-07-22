Garmin Ltd. $GRMN Position Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN - Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,631,843 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after buying an additional 40,474 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.85% of Garmin worth $378,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Garmin by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Garmin by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 13,017 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 51.1% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,811 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Garmin Price Performance

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $236.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.90. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $186.67 and a fifty-two week high of $273.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.17.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Garmin had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 23.26%.The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Garmin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.350-9.350 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Garmin from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $249.00 price target on Garmin in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Garmin from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $269.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GRMN

Garmin News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Garmin this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total value of $475,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,049 shares in the company, valued at $6,197,317.59. This trade represents a 7.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Hartnett sold 643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.57, for a total transaction of $169,475.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,607,978.89. This trade represents a 2.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 14.80% of the company's stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a technology company best known for designing and manufacturing navigation, communication and information devices that leverage global positioning system (GPS) technology. The company serves a diverse set of markets including consumer fitness and wearables, automotive navigation, aviation avionics, marine electronics and outdoor handheld devices. Garmin's products combine hardware, mapping and software services to deliver location-aware solutions for personal, recreational and professional uses.

Garmin's product lineup includes wearable fitness and multisport watches (Forerunner, Fenix, Venu), cycling computers and accessories (Edge, Varia), handheld and handheld-mounted GPS devices for outdoor activities, automotive and portable navigation units, marine chartplotters and fishfinders, and certified avionics for fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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