Gartner, Inc. $IT Shares Acquired by Bollard Group LLC

Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT - Free Report) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,462 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 94,718 shares during the period. Gartner makes up about 1.7% of Bollard Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bollard Group LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Gartner worth $57,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the second quarter valued at $336,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Gartner by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,205 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $36,867,000 after buying an additional 7,678 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Gartner by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 95,301 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $38,523,000 after buying an additional 50,251 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gartner Price Performance

NYSE:IT opened at $140.56 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.25 and a 52-week high of $359.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.97. The business's 50-day moving average price is $144.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.10.

Gartner (NYSE:IT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 161.39%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. Gartner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.250- EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Gartner from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Gartner from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Gartner from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Gartner from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $173.10.

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About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a global research and advisory firm that provides insights, advice and tools for leaders in IT, finance, HR, customer service and other business functions. Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Gartner specializes in helping organizations make informed decisions about technology, operations and strategy through a combination of published research, advisory services, consulting, executive programs and events.

The company's offerings include proprietary research reports, market forecasts, and analytical frameworks that are widely used by technology buyers and vendors.

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